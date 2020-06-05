Bleach Brave Souls will be celebrating its fifth anniversary this year on 23rd July. Since launch, it has been released in over 130 countries and regions across the globe with 47 million downloads worldwide. Now it's set to arrive for iOS and Android in several Asian regions.

Those will include Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, South East Asia, South Asia and other Asian regions. Upon its arrival in those territories, it will be playable in five languages which are English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai.

There's good news for players who have already have access to Bleach Brave Souls too. There will be a social media campaign that will reward players from all the different servers with a variety of prizes. This will run from June 5th until the game itself releases, though there's no date at present.

The campaign will focus on Ichigo, who will have a Bankai meter that will increase as the number of followers and likes the game has on social media climbs. Depending on the percentage players manage to achieve throughout the campaign they will earn the following rewards:

Achieve 20%: 50 Spirit Orbs

Achieve 40%: 50 Soul Tickets

Achieve 60%: 10 Brave Souls Summons Tickets

Achieve 80%: 100 Spirit Orbs

Bankai!: 5-Star Summons Ticket

If you're unfamiliar with Bleach Brave Souls, it's an action RPG based on the popular anime series. It has a whole host of different modes including a Story Mode, Co-op Quests and Raids where you can tackle powerful bosses with up to six other players.

Bleach Brave Souls will be available on both the App Store and Google Play in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, South East Asia, South Asia and other Asian regions at some stage, with pre-registration available on the latter now. You can also check out the pre-registration website if you're interested. Bleach Brave Souls is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.