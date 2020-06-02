Black Desert Mobile's giant Valencia expansion has now arrived, bringing all-new explorable areas to Pearl Abyss' hit MMORPG. With the new challenges comes an increased level-cap for the most battle-hardened of players.

Valencia is located to the east of Mediah and, incredibly, is as large as Balenos, Calpheon, Serendia, and Mediah put together. So it's fair to say that today's update doubles the size of the game's world, which was already staggeringly huge.

Among the new areas is a vast desert that separates the Calpheon Republic and the Valencian Empire. It's about as inhospitable a land as they come, and many are sure to perish at the hands/claws of its many foul creatures.

The Bashim and Waragon territories are now open to all intrepid explorers. Here, you'll find all manner of high-grade abyssal gear, including the Rakshan helmet and Rakshan shoes. All you'll need to do to earn these items is slay the monsters who call the territories home, something that's definitely easier said than done.

You can expect plenty of new story quests to take on that flesh out the new areas and build upon the game's main storyline. All told, it sounds like one of the game's biggest content drops to date.

Beyond the fresh content, various quality of life improvements have arrived with the update. Alchemy stones are now much easier to obtain as the success rate for stone synthesis and crafting has been boosted. There is also now an auto-craft system in place, which should be super handy.

Black Desert Mobile is now available for download as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.