Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile has been delayed indefinitely as a direct result of the ongoing police brutality perpetrated against American citizens. The murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin has caused widespread protests across the US, with similar demonstrations having now taken place throughout the UK.

The decision was shared earlier today over on Call of Duty's official Twitter page. While there are many actively praising Activision's decision, I would suggest avoiding the comments below, unless you enjoy public displays of overwhelming petulance.

Many companies, including some in the mobile games space, have slowly started to show their support of the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement at large. Most notably, Sony delayed its PS5 showcase from its originally intended date of June 4th.

Zynga was among the first mobile game studios to voice its support via social media, saying "we stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, employees, players, developers, and the broader community of those affected by racism and senseless violence". I fully expect others to follow suit in the hours and days to come.

As pointed out by PocketGamer.biz, those looking to support the Black Lives Matter movement can donate to the cause right here.