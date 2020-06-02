Bake It, Kwalee's hypercasual cooking game initially launched back in April and since then it has been downloaded an impressive 10 million times. It's not entirely surprising given the back catalogue of Kwalee which includes Draw It and Jetpack Jump which have been downloaded 80 and 38 million times respectively.

The development time for the game was apparently very swift. Bake It was pitched in February and was then promptly released on 28th April and was completely developed remotely. If you're unfamiliar with the game itself, it tasks players with matching their cooking with customer orders in order to gain the title of Star Baker.

They'll do this by shaping, icing and decorate various cakes and other sweet treats. As you progress you'll be able to save up coins to upgrade your bakery and you'll unlock different recipes which means more desserts to create alongside additional toppings, icing and tray shapes to choose from. It's quite a fun game honestly although it also bombards you with ads at every possible opportunity.

Discussing the 10 million milestone David Darling, CEO of Kwalee said: “That we’ve already reached 10 million downloads with Bake It is a source of great pride – especially given the circumstances under which we released it.”

He added: “Right from the first pitch, Bake It stood out as a game with great potential and we can’t wait to make good on that promise by celebrating many more download milestones for the game. The first successful remote release also gives us real confidence for the many games we’ve currently got in the works. It shouldn’t be long before we’re repeating this success with more remotely developed and published games!”

Bake It is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.