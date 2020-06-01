Rubix is an upcoming puzzler from BusyBytes that's heading for iOS and Android on 19th June as a premium title. The German developer is pitching the game as a remake of the Rubik's cube, which is something we've seen on mobile a few times with other examples including Spingram and Eclidus.

That's not to say they're all the same game, Spingram and Eclidus are very different entities and Rubix brings its own spin to the concept too. It looks to combine elements of match-three puzzling with the colour matching focus of a Rubik's cube.

Each level will feature several cubes on top of square-shaped platforms. The aim of each stage then is to match the colour of the block to the square it's perched upon. However, you can't just change the colour of one cube, it must be done in groups of three and has to be neighbouring blocks, so they can't be diagonally opposite.

The game will start off fairly simple with only two different colours of blocks to worry about, however, as you progress through the game's 1000 plus levels this number will eventually be increased to four. On top of that, there are a further five special cubes to contend with that will increase the difficulty further.

Outside of the levels that have been created for Rubix, players will also be able to create their own using the in-game level editor. Once created, these can be uploaded for other players to complete and likewise, you can search for other user-submitted levels if you're looking for more puzzles to solve.

Rubix is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on 19th June. It will be a premium title that costs $1.99. Additionally, if you're interested in trying the game out ahead of release you can play a demo on Rubix's official site.