Tencent's ever-popular mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile has seen the arrival of a mysterious jungle today. It's taken up residence in the Sanhok map and promises a new adventure for players to embark upon with additional gameplay features to keep things interesting. This follows the recent sandstorm event that took place on Miramar.

When queuing for Sanhok in Classic Mode there is a chance that players will be placed into the new Jungle Adventure Mode instead. Here they'll be able to discover three different Totems that will bestow various blessings on players. Power Totems can be used to repair Helmets and Vests, Strategy Totems will restore energy and Protection Totems will replenish Health.

Beyond these gift-giving totems, there will also be a few other things to be on the hunt for whilst foraging through the jungle. There will be Jungle Food to scavenge in this version of Sanhok which will give players various effects, though they're not all good.

For instance, they may be able to sense Air Drops or regain Energy and Health. That all sounds wonderful, however, there's also a possibility you might be afflicted with dizziness. Which is certainly not something you want to experience when fine aiming is required.

Elsewhere, you'll be able to find Hot Air Balloons scattered around the map, giving players a far more peaceful way to survey the battlefield from the sky. However, whether or not being in a slow-moving air vehicle is a good idea or not, remains to be seen.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.