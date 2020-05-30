Grab those feathers
You probably read the sub-heading saying "Huh? Feathers?". Well, these feathers don't make you soar to great heights, unfortunately, but they do allow you to extend your time. These are scattered around the map and will restart your timer.
They also operate as your checkpoints. So maybe you've gained some ground and spotted some rewards floating around; you can head quickly to the nearest feather and use that as a save point in case you die. The good thing is that you can use them an unlimited amount of times.
You just have to keep your eyes peeled for them because they aren't necessarily everywhere. They're easy to spot though, especially in such a colorful game like Jumper Jon. Hit that checkpoint and then run like the wind, because remember that the clock is ticking.
Feel free to play in Easy Mode
There's good news if you want a more casual gaming experience. Jumper Jon does offer an Easy Mode, and guess what? The 30-second timer is completely eliminated in this difficulty level. Video game sightseers, rejoice.
Yup, so you can put down your phone and stretch or take a sip of your coffee or tea without the need to pause. You can also enjoy the solid music that the game provides. However, if you like the challenge of being under pressure then, by all means, keep the Normal 3-second mode.
However you choose to play, you'll have fun hopping around with our buddy Jon on his epic adventure. Feel free to start on easy and then switch over to normal if that works for you. Sometimes, it's good to crawl before you can walk if you need to.
Be thorough
Yes, I know that you're under a time limit (unless you play on easy mode), but check as man places and things as you can. If you need to, hit whatever feather you see to reset your timer. Crack any vase or item you see because there will be rewards.
Be curious and interact with fellow devils or mysterious objects. Usually, interactions will just give you some hints but there are other times where magical things happen. You can end up getting sent to a whole new world.
Sometimes, being in these worlds eliminates the timer. They are essentially like dream worlds. Go in, explore a little bit, and enjoy the gorgeous colors. You'll more than likely come back to these locations and uncover some mysteries. In short, just be as curious as possible.
