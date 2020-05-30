Jumper Jon is your classic platformer game, fresh to the ever-growing library of the Apple Arcade. It's a beautiful and colorful game where you explore numerous worlds and jump a lot along the way (hence the name). Taking on the role of a cute little devil named Jon, your objective is to find a girl named Jane.

You want to learn why there is such an unevenness between good and evil in the world and how to combat it, all as you explore the strange, mysterious landscapes of limbo itself. You'll discover new special abilities and items while you explore this cartoon-ish version of Hell.

You'll also notice that the world is stitched together with extremely quick load times. Speaking of time, you, unfortunately, won't really have the chance to take in all the beauty that's surrounding you. This is because you only have 30 seconds before you die and start over at your last checkpoint. If you've played games like Minit before, then you know exactly how that feels.

Here are some simple tips to embed into your mind as you traverse this vibrant world.