Riot recently announced that they would be holding a regional alpha for their upcoming mobile MOBA, League of Legends: Wild Rift. They revealed today that this will start on June 6th and run until 27th in the Phillippines and Brazil for Android users.

The test aims to determine how players find the core gameplay alongside if they find the progression system to be fair and that getting champions doesn't feel too irksome. Naturally, they'll also be looking at the stability of the game too.

To get into the beta you'll simply need to have pre-registered for the game on Google Play and live in either the Philippines or Brazil. From there, players will be randomly selected and invited to participate. More players will be invited throughout the test, so don't be too dismayed if you don't receive an invite on the first day.

The minimum specs for the game have also been raised for the alpha, requiring the following:

CPU: 8 Core, 1.5 GHz and above, 64-bit processors only

RAM: 3GB and above

Resolution: 1280 × 720 and above

Whereas post-launch they're hoping to target the following:

CPU: 4-core, 1.5 Ghz and above, 32-bit or 64-bit processors

RAM: 1.5GB and above

Resolution: 1280 × 720 and above

We’re heading to our first round of global testing in Brazil and the Philippines! A small number of pre-registered players on Android phones will be randomly selected for a Wild Rift alpha test between June 5 - June 26 in BR / June 6 - June 27 in PH. — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 29, 2020

This announcement coincides with a new dev diary, which you can watch in the embedded video above. In this update, they talk about the alpha, champions, gameplay itself and skins. They've also revealed which champions specifically will be included.

League of Legends: Wild Rift will be heading to the App Store and Google Play for the rest of the world at some stage. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.