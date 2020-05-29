#DRIVE is an endless runner that involves cars. Your goal is pretty simple: You just need to stay on the road and avoid crashing into other vehicles. It's a pretty laid-back kind of game. It's not a walk in the park, but it's still pretty chill.

You'll have the opportunity to explore many different environments as you drive. From deserts to charming towns, there is much to see. You'll be able to choose from some different cars and unlock more as you go, and you'll find the currency to help you do that, as well as other things, on your rubber-burning adventure.

As mentioned, this game is laid-back for the most part. That doesn't mean that there aren't any hurdles you need to jump over sometimes. There a few things you need to remember to keep your journey going. Here are those things, so feel free to pull out the notepad (or your phone).