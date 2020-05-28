If you're a webcomic and manga fan, then you might have a bit more attachment to this, and a bit more knowledge about the source material, than I do. I have to admit that I'm clueless about the Korean webcomic and animation scene, but Hero Cantare makes me interested.

Combining the worlds of Tower of God, God of High School, and Hardcore Leveling Warrior, of which I definitely know of at least one, Hero Cantare is a brand new gacha RPG for you and a bunch of warriors from familiar series to play and explore.

Tower of God has to be the most well-known of the included franchises thus far, after a relatively successful debut on Crunchyroll, but the other franchises have their own dedicated fanbases too.

If you've taken an interest in Tower of God or any of the other popular franchises, then this game is a great way to get more out of that world. And of course, if you're going to jump into that world, you need to know how to excel in battle. Yep, it's time for some Hero Cantare battle tips…