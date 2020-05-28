1
Here is every single Hero unit you can earn in SS tier - these are the very strongest warriors, as you can see from their stats! They're also the rarest, so if you manage to pull one, make sure to hold on to them!
|Name
|Element
|Type
|ATK
|DEF
|HP
|SPEED
| Heavenly Warlord
|Light
|God
|24836
|932
|108690
|554
| Jade Emperor Daewi Han
|Light
|Martial Art
|20823
|911
|122053
|503
| Witch of the West Mira Yoo
|Darkness
|Weapon
|22436
|628
|94479
|538
| Sujin Lee
|Nature
|Martial Art
|13577
|1118
|153477
|445
| Max Level Warrior
|Fire
|Weapon
|21042
|754
|125330
|484
| Light
|Fire
|Element
|21120
|532
|117667
|407
| No-name
|Darkness
|Skill
|22436
|773
|118632
|538
| Daisy
|Nature
|Weapon
|16595
|628
|121646
|484
| Odette
|Ice
|Element
|22165
|532
|115384
|407
| Hilda
|Darkness
|Element
|26181
|532
|110649
|453
| Phantom Thief Liddie
|Darkness
|Martial Art
|17663
|972
|153741
|496
| Master Pooh Upooh
|Ice
|Element
|24110
|532
|138150
|407
| Black-March Bam
|Light
|Evil
|22997
|901
|131371
|503
| Endorsi
|Light
|Martial Art
|17148
|828
|138241
|554
| Hwaryun
|Fire
|Skill
|20282
|773
|127973
|484
| Maschenny
|Fire
|Element
|28566
|532
|107800
|407
| Urek Mazino
|Ice
|Skill
|19650
|724
|136074
|484
| Valkyrie
|Fire
|God
|20680
|932
|131554
|445
| Haetae
|Light
|God
|18103
|1146
|135239
|503
| White
|Light
|Weapon
|24794
|628
|95326
|550
| God-Killer Zero
| Fire
|Evil
|23801
|757
|130855
|445
| Idol Rockcrawler
|Light
|Skill
|23412
|629
|115638
|550
| Green-April Yuri Ha
|Darkness
|Weapon
|23816
|628
|11729
|538
| Greatsword Warrior Sora
|Darkness
|Skill
|24794
|629
|115359
|538
| Charlotte
|Darkness
|Skill
|23091
|629
|112400
|538
| Chloris
|Nature
|Element
|17092
|755
|144382
|484
| Yeon's Flame Khun
|Fire
|Element
|26646
|532
|109416
|448
2
S
The S tier Heroes are very strong, and you should do well to fill your team with them early on, but they won't carry you through the entire game...
|Name
|Element
|Type
|ATK
|DEF
|HP
|SPEED
| Ilpyo Park
|Fire
|God
|19958
|705
|97999
|395
| Claude
|Nature
|Skill
|18128
|547
|105073
|429
| Armes
|Ice
|Element
|22472
|463
|87247
|362
| Taek Jegal
|Fire
|Evil
|20461
|658
|92061
|395
| Daewi Han
|Ice
|martial Art
|14415
|828
|111721
|395
| Arin
|Ice
|Element
|17491
|463
|118028
|362
| Chi Pong
|Ice
|Weapon
|19090
|546
|81982
|429
| Flora
|Nature
|Element
|16471
|668
|122729
|362
| Dark
|Ice
|Evil
|17063
|757
|97025
|395
| Heart Heater
|Fire
|Martial Art
|17443
|792
|114887
|395
| Chi Chi
|Fire
|Martial Art
|15168
|872
|114887
|395
| Argyll
|Nature
|Weapon
|16595
|546
|85743
|429
| Casey
|Fire
|Skill
| 18438
|547
|86495
|429
| Curtis
|Nature
|Skill
|14430
|629
|123235
|429
| Manjin Sang
|Nature
|Skill
|15873
|629
|102696
|429
| Lime
|Nature
|Element
|20373
|607
|109209
|362
| Zero
|Darkness
|Evil
|20052
|658
|90256
|439
| The King
|Fire
|Skill
|17637
|691
|103037
|429
| Choco Bibi
|Nature
|Element
|20373
|607
|109209
|392
| Yuri Ha
|Fire
|Weapon
|18083
|546
|85631
|429
| Khun Aguero
|Ice
|Skill
|19958
|547
|104729
|469
| D.Khun Edahn
|Light
|Skill
|21299
|547
|106894
|486
| D.Jahad
|Light
|God
|20461
|705
|110112
|445
| White Albelda
|Fire
|Evil
|17316
|658
|109159
|395
3
A
You will likely collect most of the A rank Heroes pretty quickly since they're so common, but you also shouldn't rely on them in battle once you have cleared through most of the early stages...
|Name
|Element
|Type
|ATK
|DEF
|HP
|SPEED
| Rockcrawler
|Ice
|Weapon
|15824
|492
|73784
|392
| Hardcore Leveling Warrior
|Fire
|Skill
|18128
|492
|77845
|392
| Mori Jin
|Fire
|Martial Art
|15242
|943
|98903
|362
| King Uma
|Nature
|God
|12462
|761
|118968
|362
| Mira Yoo
|Nature
|Weapon
|17293
|492
|81027
|392
| Liddie
|Fire
|Martial Art
|13856
|856
|107894
|362
| Sora
|Nature
|Weapon
|16541
|492
|97642
|392
| Pooh Upooh
|Ice
|Element
|20461
|416
|82722
|331
| Jack
|Ice
|Skill
|17407
|492
|81907
|392
| Bam
|Ice
|Element
|17316
|662
|86375
|331
| Rak Wrathraiser
|Nature
|God
|13708
|698
|104692
|362
| D.Maschenny
|Fire
|Weapon
|18128
|492
|70061
|392
