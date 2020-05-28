Tower of Everland is a dungeon crawler that's fresh to the Apple Arcade library. What makes the game different from most other dungeon crawlers is that your goal to climb up rather than descend. Also, you're not in one big location; but you will be tasked with going through multiple castles.

You can choose between four different heroes. These characters are the Royal Guard, Mage, Rogue, and even the Stone Golem who looks sort of like the Dark Souls golems (minus the crystals). Each of these characters has attributes such as strength, dexterity, intellect, and constitution (health essentially).

As you explore, you'll battle it out with enemies from a first-person perspective. When you enter a castle, you'll need to clear three or more floors of foes. Normally, There's an enemy or two behind doors so you'll be ready to attack. Some of these rooms also include treasures too.

Tower of Everland is a battle to the top. Here are some tips to get your climb going.