Blade XLord is finally out in soft launch in the Americas, and if you know where to look, you can even play the game outside of that region right now. This is a great new gacha JRPG with detailed visuals for a mobile game, and dozens of characters and weapons to collect.

If you jump into the game now you'll find yourself gifted with plenty of bonuses and the ability to summon up a whole bunch of warriors for you to use in battle.

And battle is exactly what we'll be talking about here. Blade XLord has a fascinating real-time battle system which will see you fighting against a variety of vicious beasts via a variety of powerful warriors.

Here we're going to go over the basics of battle, and the advanced tips and strategies you need to take down the biggest and strongest monsters of Blade XLord.