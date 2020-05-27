If you've jumped into Blade XLord then you already know it's a great new gacha JRPG with a unique battle system and a lot to offer besides that.

If you are already in one of the soft-launch regions, or you've been cheeky and sought out your own apk, then you already know how good the game is, and all you need to know is how to skim through some of the more difficult sections of the experience.

As such, we're here to outline how you can upgrade your overall team might. Getting stronger can be challenging in Blade XLord, especially as you progress through the story, but with these tips you'll be able to gather the strength you need.

And if you log in now, you'll get the early log-in rewards and bonus gems which will help you summon the heroes you need. Not a bad bonus! Now just read on for the information you need to clear through the story with speed…