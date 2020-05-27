Yostar Limited's popular tower defence game Arknights sees the start of a new event called Code of Brawl today. It will introduce four operators, Penguin Logistics storyline content, a battlefield facility as well as furniture and outfit sets for more customisation options. The event runs from today until June 10th.

The Penguin Logistics content will follow Bison, a new temporary worker. Rather than a standard 9 to 5 Bison encounters several Mafiosos underground that you'll have to do battle with. Beyond that, you'll also learn more about the other people that work there as the story progresses.

The update will also introduce the Command Terminal which can be deployed on the Battlefield using DP and gives players the ability to deploy an additional operator. During the event, if players clear stage CB-5 they will obtain Bison for free, who is a 5-star Defender unit. His ability Interlocked Shield will boost his defence alongside an ally Vanguard or Guard that is placed behind him.

Alongside Bison, three other operators will arrive in Arknights during the event. Firstly, there's Mostima, a 6-star Caster who has a talent that increases the SP recovery rate of all other casters, meaning they can fire off their abilities more frequently. She can also slow enemies down and stun them.

Meanwhile, also joining the game is 5-Star Specialist Waai Fu and 4-Star Sniper May. Much like Mostima, Waai Fu and May will also have various crowd control skills at their disposal. Alongside these operators will be new items for characters and dorms. For instance, operators Jessica and Firewatch have received new outfits.

Elsewhere, there's a Penguin Logistics Safehouse up for purchase or it can be obtained through Code of Brawl milestones. Reimselar Ballroom themed furniture will be added to the Lucky Drop and the furniture set Sami Countryside Villa will temporarily be on sale.

Arknights is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.