Following a two-month suspension for alleged references to COVID-19, Pandemia: Virus Outbreak has returned for sale to Google Play. The two-person dev team PocketsOfEnergy felt as though they lost a good deal of momentum during the appeal process, gaining a whole heap of stress in that time.

Regardless, the Warsaw-based duo is still hopeful about the game's future, with their focus now placed on upcoming updates and content drops.

Pandemia, if you didn't know, is a Reigns-like story-driven card game where you'll be challenged to save the world from a deadly virus. Every single decision you make along the way will have consequences – some immediate, others long-term.

There are also some light strategy elements here, with you having to manage your finances in the hopes of researching the virus and perhaps even finding a cure. While this is of the utmost importance, you must also be careful to take the people's morale into consideration and make balanced decisions where possible.

Despite the timing of its release, the developer claims to have started work on Pandemia all the way back in 2017. This could dispel any potential concerns of it being a rushed cash-in on the current pandemic. Notably, the game remained on Steam without any trouble or suspensions.

Coming up soon is an all-new mode where you'll have to survive for as long as possible as an ordinary person. This should add some further variety to the overall experience, giving you multiple perspectives on the fictional pandemic.

If you're interested in seeing our current situation reflected back to you in video game form, you'll find Pandemia: Virus Outbreak available for download from over on Google Play as a premium title without ads or IAPs.