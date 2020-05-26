As first spotted by Kongbakpao, Hero Cantare is a turn-based RPG from NGEL Games that is now available for iOS and Android in North America, Europe and Oceania. It serves as a crossover between three Webtoons which includes Tower of God, Hardcore Leveling Warrior and God of High School.

As you might have already assumed, this is a gacha RPG with characters from the three different Webtoons available to collect. It's also the second mobile game released this year to include Hardcore Leveling Warrior, following the release of Lucid Adventure back in February.

There are plenty of different game modes for players to play in Hero Cantare. There's Story Battle where players will explore the world of Tetra and Hero Dungeon where they'll be able to enjoy a specific character's individual story, which will be accompanied by a webcomic.

Beyond that, there's the Trial Tower. Here players will assemble their preferred team - taking into account different synergies between characters - before attempting to beat the various challenges. Doing so will net players a plethora of rewards.

Similarly, there's also Advent Boss where players will battle against a powerful enemy for more rewards. Finally, there is also an Arena mode where players will be able to test out their skills in PvP battles. This can either be 1v1 or 3v3.

The gameplay itself is turn-based where you'll have to manage your battle mana each turn. Each round you will effectively slot characters into an attacking timeline to determine when they will strike. If there are multiple cards of the same character available you can drag them together to create a chain at the cost of additional mana.

Hero Cantare is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.