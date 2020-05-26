Orbital is a light show that plays similar to classic arcade games. The goal can seem confusing when you first fire it up, but it doesn't take long to get the hang of it. And as of this writing, Orbital is ranked as one of our top 20 best free games to play on mobile.

The goal is to destroy some orbs that vary in size. They form after you shoot your weapon. The size they grow to depends on how much space is available. If the orb you shoot-out lands in the middle of the screen, it will likely create the biggest possible orb.

And so, as you create these orbs, you need to shoot them right back down (yes, sorry, you have to destroy your own creations). You'll need to hit each orb three times to get a single point. Truly, this game is all about aim and precision. And don't let your shots hit the death line or it's game over. Here are a couple of tips to help you take down the orbs.