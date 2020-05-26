Black Desert Mobile's world bosses are among its biggest challenges, with each new arrival somehow outdoing the one prior. Enraged Red Nose is the latest monstrosity to come along, and he's a far more powerful version of the earlier Red Nose boss. But, as always, the rewards for taking him down are well worth the effort.

You'll find him chilling out at the Altar of Agris within the Balenos region every Tuesday, and know that you'll need to be at least level 35 in order to gain access to the fight.

If you do somehow manage to take him down, you'll net yourself a high-level Abyssal armour. That said, you can still get the armour by manufacturing it yourself using world boss fragments. Sounds simple enough.

On top of the new boss, the latest update also introduces a higher level of lightstone. By fusing them together, you can get some sizable buffs for your classes that can help you grow their stats far more quickly than usual.

If you're yet to give it a go, Black Desert Mobile is now available for download as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.

It's among the more solid MMOs of its type on mobile, and I'd say that it's also a decent way of seeing what your handset is capable of. In other BDM news, the game's most recent character class, the badass Striker, is now playable.