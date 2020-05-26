CatCup Games' latest release, Super Fowlst 2, has today landed on iOS and Android. It's a fast, bloody, rather charming action game with a good sense of humour and an army of terrible demons to crush, maim, and explode.

It's of course a sequel to the popular Super Fowlst, which itself was a sequel of sorts to Fowlst, and it sees you cast as a hyperviolent chicken out for blood. The procedurally generated levels here are said to be larger than in the previous games, with lots of added variety and even a giant mech to operate.

Along the way, you'll face off against spiky demons, spinning demons, and even the odd flatulent demon. There are also five towering bosses to best, with more set to arrive after launch.

Succeeding in the slaughtering of demons and completion of levels will net you new characters to play as, which is always nice, and I'm happy to say that this one offers controller support from the get-go.

Super Fowlst was our game of the day back in May of 2019. PG alum Harry Slater called it "an intriguing and exhilarating slosh of elements that somehow manages to work" while also praising its exploration elements and tricky combat.

Super Fowlst 2 looks like it takes all of those winning ingredients and hones the overall package. I'm definitely looking forward to giving it a go, and if you haven't already done so, I'd heartily recommend that you also try CatCup Games' previous title, the very funny Dadish.

Super Fowlst 2 is now available for download as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.