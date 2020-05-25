Crazy Monkey Studios initially released Hidden Through Time earlier this year in March. As the name implies, it's a hidden object game where you'll be hunting for certain items in different eras throughout history.

Now, Hidden Through Time has had its first post-launch piece of DLC, which is called Viking Tales. It will bring 10 hand-crafted levels to the game alongside over 400 objects that can be used in the level editor. As you'd expect, they'll mostly be inspired by Norse mythology. Players head to Scandinavia on Clicky's longship to discover if the old tales Vikings told are actually true.

It turns out most of them are, with raiders, Valkyries and giants being some of the creatures you'll encounter. The added levels will see players on the hunt for various objects that have been scattered throughout elven villages and Viking fishing parties.

All of these characters, creatures and items can then be utilised in the level editor, meaning you'll be able to add plenty of elves and Norse Gods to your own creations. For those who don't decide to purchase the DLC, they'll still be able to play other levels that use the new objects, however, they won't be able to use them to create their own stages.

If you're unfamiliar with Hidden Through Time, it's a hide and seek game where you'll be searching for a list of items throughout various historical locations. It has an adorable hand-drawn art style and a robust level creator so you can make your own levels for other players to enjoy.

Hidden Through Time is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $1.99. Meanwhile, the Viking Tales DLC will cost an additional $1.