Red Dot is one of the latest shooters to hit mobile, and if you've downloaded and played it, you know that it's a fast-paced and satisfying shooter. Getting a kill just feels so good, which is why we're going to help you get loads of them.

There is one gun you get early in the game that will carry you to victory if you use it correctly, and that's what this guide is going to focus on.

Why mess around with a rubbish automatic weapon when you can master a powerful, single-shot slayer? Yeah, you know where this is going, and you're going to love it.

If you want to sit back and rack up kills all while putting in the minimum amount of effort, just read through the following tips, and you'll come out on top every time. It's just too easy…