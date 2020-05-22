Pokemon Go's Hoenn Throwback Challenge has now ended which means it's time for the Sinnoh region to get its moment in the sun. Until 29th May, players will be able to complete a series of tasks to earn themselves various items and Pokemon encounters.

The previous three Throwback Challenges have culminated with a legendary Pokemon native to that region. Mewtwo, Ho-Oh and Groudon have all represented their place of origin, so repping the Sinnoh region for this week will be Cresselia.

The Lunar Pokemon will know Grass Knot and will also net players 10 Rare Candy once it has been captured. There will be several other challenges you'll need to complete before you can catch Cresselia however. As with previous weeks, this is all fairly straightforward stuff such as sending Gifts to friends, taking snapshots of certain Pokemon Types and evolving Pokemon, among other things.

As with the last three Throwback Challenges completing these tasks will earn players items such as berries, Stardust, Poke Balls, a Charged TM and a Glacial Lure Module. Some tasks will reward players with a Pokemon encounter instead, all of which will be from the fourth generation. This includes the likes of Cranidos, Combee and Gible, alongside others.

There will be a few bonuses during the week of the Sinnoh Throwback Challenge too. This will see players getting two times the Star Piece, Incense and Lucky Egg duration until May 29th. Aside from that, certain Pokemon will hatch from 7km eggs. This includes:

Cranidos

Shieldon

Glameow

Chingling

Bonsly

Happiny

Gible

Munclax

Riolu

Mantyke

Finally, as is a tradition of the Throwback Challenges, Pikachu will be sporting a Pokemon-themed hat, this time its Lucario. There's also a chance this version of Pikachu could be shiny. Similarly, there's a possibility you'll be able to run into a shiny Glameow.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.