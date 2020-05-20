Following the arrival of Wally & Gallade last week another new Sync Pair has arrived on Pasio, this time it's Jasmine & Steelix. Elsewhere there's another Type-specific Training Event that will focus on Flying Pokemon.

Jasmine & Steelix then will be a 5-star Sync Pair that are designed as a Support duo. To help out her allies in battle she has access to an ability that raises the Defence of your team. Additionally, another move called Clang! will block all critical hits and prevent stat-lowering effects from weakening her teammates.

The pair will have their own Spotlight Scout, as all new Sync Pairs tend to, where you'll have a slightly increased chance of netting the duo. This will be available from today until June 5th. Also running between those dates will be the Flying-Type Training Event.

This will give players a series of battles – both singleplayer and co-op – where they'll gain additional experience for any Flying-Type Pokemon that they bring to the fight. Vouchers can be earned from emerging victorious that can be exchanged for various training items.

There will also be the option to exchange 200 of them to increase Skyla & Swanna's Sync Move. That's not the only benefit that pair has received either, their Sync Grid has also been expanded to coincide with the event. This could prove very useful giving that Skyla & Swanna are already a very useful pair in the Battle Villa.

There will also be 26 missions to complete during the event too that will net players a mixture of gems, vouchers and co-op Sync Orbs. As usual, they're fairly straightforward, requiring you to level up Skyla & Swanna and complete each of the battles a set number of times.

Pokemon Masters is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.