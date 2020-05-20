Area F2 is one of the biggest shooters on mobile that you should download right now, if only because if you don't you might find yourself missing out once Ubisoft's squad of lawyers strip it from the internet forever.

Yes the game that has produced so much controversy is Area F2, the apparently Rainbow Six: Siege clone which brings close-quarters gunplay to mobile devices.

Yes, the game looks and plays very similarly to Rainbow Six: Siege, but if you don't know whether or not that brand of intense shooting is for you, this free to play game is the perfect way to test drive this style of gunplay.

So, whether or not you just want a Rainbow Six replacement on mobile, or you just want to give this unique style of shooter a go, just get our tips below injected into your eyeballs, and you're sure to enjoy playing Area F2 a lot more.