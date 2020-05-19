Niantic has unveiled that legendary Pokemon from the Unova region will be available for the first time on May 26th starting with Reshiram. It'll be obtainable through five-star raids and eventually, Zekrom and Kyurem will also get their turn at a later date.

As mentioned this will start on May 26th at 1:00 pm and will run until June 16th at 1:00 pm. That's PDT so you'll have to adjust that for your local time-zone. Beyond that, there will be special Raid Hour events that will take place between the above dates where a Reshiram will be more likely to appear. They will occur each Wednesday between 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

For most people, the only way to access these Raids will be through a Remote Raid Pass which were recently introduced to Pokemon Go. They are currently available through the in-game shop for 100 coins per pass and players will only be able to carry three at a time. They will also need to be level 5 and above to use them.

Remote Raids are fairly straightforward to join once you've acquired a Remote Raid Pass. If you can see a gym with a Raid from your current location you can tap on it and then you'll have the option to join the Raid remotely. Up to 5 different players can join the lobby to tackle the Pokemon together.

Elsewhere in the world of Pokemon Go, the event ticket that will be provide extra missions during the Seedot Community Day this weekend is now available for purchase, albeit with slightly messed up alignment. Much like the Abra event that took place back in March, this will cost 79p or your local equivalent.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.