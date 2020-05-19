Horizon Chase Word Tour and Horizon Chase Turbo are among the best racing games on mobile and Nintendo Switch respectively. So it'll no doubt come as a very pleasant surprise to hear that both games are set to celebrate their developers' origins with a new "Devs Hometown" update.

This free content drop is available right now to all World Tour players, and it introduces 2 new tracks, a new car, and a host of impressive skins. Turbo players on Nintendo Switch have a slightly longer wait on their hands, however.

The tracks are set in the city of Porto Alegre in Brazil, developer Aquiris Game Studio's hometown. The new car is called Minuano and comes with 6 alternate skins. These will be available straight away for Turbo players, though those on the iOS and Android-only World Tour will see them arrive gradually in future updates.

The new car, Minuano, is said to be inspired by a nostalgic model designed and manufactured in Porto Alegre back in the '80s. The latest tracks are called Guaíba Sunset and Nightfall, and are full of references to real-world Porto Alegre landmarks.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce our hometown to the millions of Horizon Chase players. The game concept is to race in some of the most iconic cities in the World, presenting beautiful horizons and genuine aspects to each one of them. So, thinking about the landmarks and choosing what could be the most authentic aspects of our hometown was really fun to do," said Sandro Manfredini, Business Director at Aquiris.

On top of all that, the update includes a catchy version of the song 'Deu Pra Ti', from local musicians Kleiton and Kledir. It's been reworked by Horizon Chase composer Barry Leitch specifically for the update.

World Tour has also received a Weekly Challenges mode, which features a new set of tracks with different rules and fresh challenges each week. Some of these rounds will offer exclusive rewards to those skilled enough to beat them, including new car skins. Plus, premium players will gain access to some extra content as a thank you for their continued support.

Horizon Chase World Tour is now available for download as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play, while you'll find Horizon Chase Turbo up for purchase on the Nintendo eShop.