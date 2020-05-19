Hidden Folks, developer Adriaan de Jongh's stylish black-and-white puzzler, is set to receive a major update that introduces 6 music-themed areas. The "On Tour" expansion is currently expected to arrive on June 4th, and it'll be a free update for all pre-existing players.

Alongside the update will come a couple of other changes. The game's price will increase across all platforms, though by how much is currently unclear, and all DLCs and IAPs will be removed. This means you'll get everything that it has to offer by making a single one-time purchase.

Hidden Folks announcement! The team and I will release 6 new music themed areas called On Tour on June 4th! For existing players, it'll be a free update. This update will be coupled with a price increase of the game on all platforms while removing all DLCs and in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/O9petdS7oJ — Adriaan (@AdriaandeJongh) May 19, 2020

For those not in the know, Hidden Folks is a Where's Wally?-style puzzle game where you'll be challenged to hunt for clues and characters dotted around a variety of different scenes.

PG alum Emily reviewed it all the way back in 2017, saying "if you've got the patience for it, Hidden Folks is a puzzler perfect for those who have an eye and ear for detail", before awarding it a respectable Bronze Rating.

As you can hear in the trailer above, the game's sound effects are all "mouth-originated". This really helps to give it some extra personality and a decent sense of humour.

Hidden Folks is now available from over on the App Store and Google Play as a premium title priced at $3.99 or your regional equivalent. It's a very pleasant surprise indeed to see some fresh content arrive so many years after launch.