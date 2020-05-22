MU Origin 2, the popular mobile MMORPG from South Korean developer Webzen, has just rolled out an update that brings a wealth of new content to the game. Among its headline features is the introduction of the Magic Gladiator, a unique and powerful new character class that blurs the lines between sword and sorcery.

In this guide, you’ll learn all about MU Origin 2’s Magic Gladiator class, the skills and abilities it brings to the table, how to unlock them and more.

Introducing the Magic Gladiator

As we’ve already touched on, MU Origin 2’s latest class is a powerful new character type that combines sword and sorcery skills. Magic Gladiators give players the choice between sword and staff and they can equip up to two weapons at once, including both Dark Knight and Dark Wizard equipment.

Their abilities in armed combat help them deal tonnes of damage at close quarters, and they can use up to 16 skills, depending on which weapon is equipped. This means that players can optimise their character ahead of each battle, tailoring them based on the monsters or opponents they’re up against.

Skills and weapons

The 16 skills Magic Gladiators possess are divided equally into two categories: sword and staff. If you select staff, you will have access to Lightning, Inferno, Earth Prison, Fantastic Light, Fire of Darkness, Hell Flame, Blast and Gigantic Storm.

Players who choose sword, meanwhile, will be able to wield Power Slash, Twister Cut, Cross Sword, Flame Strike, Fire Blood, Ice Seal, Moonlight Slash and Blood Storm.

When users select the new class for the first time, they must choose between two Gladiator types: STR(strength) and ENG(energy), and the one they pick will determine how their character developers and the weapons they have access to.

For instance, two types of Magic Gladiator Archangel weapon will be on offer (STR and ENG) and players can choose the kind relevant to their Gladiator when exchanging to item draw points.

There’s good news for those who can be indecisive. You won’t be stuck with the Magic Gladiator type you choose initially, as it can be changed using diamonds.

How to access the Magic Gladiator class

Firstly, you’ll need to install MU Origin 2’s 3.1 update, which is available as a free download for iOS and Android users. In addition to the extra character class, the update boasts a raft of other new features, including special guild and arena events, additional power-ups, bonus costumes and mounts, and much more.

The other requirement you must meet to access the Magic Gladiator class is having previously created a character that’s reached level 120 or higher. All Magic Gladiators will start at level 20.

Ready to try the new class out? Head over to the App Store or Google Play today and download the latest version of MU Origin 2 for free.