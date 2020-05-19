Kingdom Hearts Dark Road (previously known as Project Xehanort) has been delayed beyond spring due to "current conditions", which presumably means the ongoing pandemic. This one delves into series villain Xehanort's past, shedding some light on how he turned from being a grumpy anime boy into a creepy old dude voiced by Rutger Hauer.

Dark Road is planned to be attached to the pre-existing King Hearts Union X, allowing you to hop between both games in a single app. It's Kingdom Hearts, so such strangeness is to be expected.

Due to current conditions, development for KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD has been delayed. We apologize for the late update, as we were trying to find some means of making a Spring release. Another announcement will be coming in early June, so please stay tuned.#KHDR pic.twitter.com/xW0hWWcfFF — KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) May 19, 2020

Square Enix has a "Link Campaign" in the works, which turns your medals earned in Union X into points that can be spent in Dark Road. That said, they're both fairly distinct entities, so don't expect a great deal of overlap beyond maybe a couple of small events.

Dark Road aims to serve up a hearty meal of "exhilarating, high speed battles that depend on reflexes". Basically, it's a card-based RPG with a fairly appealing aesthetic.

News of a delay doesn't come as a huge surprise, especially given that we're entering the final month of spring. Another update is currently planned to arrive in early June.

If you need something to tide you over until then, you'll find Kingdom Hearts Union X available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play. More info on Dark Road can be found on the game's official site.