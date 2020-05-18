StoneAge World, Netmarble's turn-based pet collection MMORPG, has now opened for pre-registration for iOS and Android. It takes us back to the prehistoric world, where dinosaurs and woolly mammoths roam, and sees you taking on the role of a "trainer".

These are powerful warriors tasked with protecting their land and taming an army of killer (but still cutesy) pets. At launch, there will be over 250 of them to collect, tame, and train in total, and they run the gamut from pigs to deadly dinos. Together, you'll explore and defend the game's world, known as Tectonika, against the threat of a more technologically advanced civilisation.

The StoneAge series has actually been running for more than 20 years, and in that time it's amassed over 200 million players. StoneAge World is the first entry in the long-running series to receive a global launch from Netmarble, which is possibly why you haven't heard of it until now.

The game's pre-registration campaign is live, offering the usual assortment of in-game currency and items to those who register their interest ahead of launch.

Up for grabs are 1,000,000 Stones, the game's main currency, for pre-registering on the game's official site, or 50,000 Shells, the game's premium currency, for pre-registering on the App Store or Google Play.

A couple of special events have also been announced. You can net yourself a hatched pet at launch by collecting tickets while logged into the game's site, or by sharing news of the event on Facebook.

You'll be able to hatch new pets from eggs by using 5 tickets at once. Completing all tasks will win you 13 tickets. Then there's a mini-game event where those who've successfully captured a pet will earn themselves 10 event tickets.

StoneAge World is now available for pre-registration from over on the App Store and Google Play. It's currently expected to launch on June 18th.