Niantic has announced the four contenders for the next Pokemon Community Day. However, unlike previous votes, this will determine who the days will focus on for the next two months, June and July. The vote is set to take place on Twitter between May 23rd and 24th.

As you might expect the winner will feature in June with the runner-up taking centre stage in July. The choices for the June and July Community Days are all first-generation Pokemon and include Squirtle, Weedle, Sandshrew and Gastly.

Before you head out and vote though, Niantic has also mentioned which exclusive moves these Pokemon would be able to learn if they were chosen for the Community Day. For instance, if Squirtle was picked you could get yourself a Blastoise that knows Aura Sphere, a move that is currently only available to Lucario.

Meanwhile, if Weedle is selected you can end up with a Beedrill that knows Drill Run whilst opting for Gastly would net players a Gengar that learns Shadow Punch. Finally, if Sandshrew is chosen, players would be able to obtain a Sandlash that knows Shadow Claw.

On top of that, if Sandshrew is selected it will be found in its regular form in both the wild and eggs. Meanwhile, its Alolan form will be found in Raid Battles so you'll be able to get both variations of the Mouse Pokemon if you'd like. More details about these Community Days, such as a featured bonuses, will be announced at some stage after the voting close.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.