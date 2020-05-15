Stela is an adventure title for Apple Arcade about a young woman (presumably named Stela) going on the journey of her life. It all feels like she's trying to outpace the end of the world, having to make her way through a variety of dangerous and mysterious locations in order to reach her final destination.

While she's on the run, everything from deadly beetles to tall, terrifying creatures will hunt down Stela. It's not just running though, you'll need to time your jumps and also switch out your running for puzzling as and when the game requires it. You'll need to think fast.

The controls are pretty basic in Stela, but that doesn't mean it's a cakewalk. As you take in the beautiful scenery and artwork, here are some basic things for you to remember on your unpredictable adventure.