League of Legends: Wild Rift is set to hold a short alpha test in Brazil and the Philippines next month, the game's official Twitter account recently announced. They added this will also be very limited and more details will provided at the end of May.

This follows a recent error that occurred on the Google Play store. Players were able to click an install button on the game's store page that didn't actually work. According to the tweeted statement, this was because the developer's accidentally selected an option that allowed players to opt-in to an Early Access Test, which of course doesn't exist.

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well. A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We’re seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we’re hoping we can clear up. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/yKlfApOT47 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 15, 2020

The statement also acknowledges that some people have received push notifications saying that the game is available, which is being investigated. They've also urged players not to download anything that doesn't look official claiming to be the game.

Aside from confirming a brief Alpha test next month and explaining the Google Play debacle, the statement also discussed the minimum spec requirements the game will have at launch. They are aiming to support devices with 1.5GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor and Adreno 306 GPU. They're also hoping to be able to support 32-bit Android processors.

Meanwhile, for iOS, they're aiming to have the game run on anything from iPhone 6 and beyond. Of course, this is just the target minimum specs, which could be subject to change throughout the course of development as various issues may arise.

League of Legends: Wild Rift will eventually be available on both the App Store and Google Play, with pre-registering on the latter available now. Much like it's PC counterpart it'll be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.