Some of you are series multiplayer racers, I understand that. While I've been here singing the virtues of kart racers and drift challenges, some of you want a core racing experience. Which is exactly why we've been playing GRID Autosport's multiplayer beta.

You can jump into the multiplayer beta right now on both Android and iOS, or you can purchase the full game to ensure you can keep playing once the beta is done with.

GRID Autosport is a serious racing series, with real cars, real tracks, and real competition. It actually translates everything onto the small screen remarkably well, but if you want to race like a pro, you're going to need to keep a few things in mind while racing on mobile.

Just follow our tips below and you'll be shooting ahead of everyone else in GRID Autosport's multiplayer mode.