Nintendo's ever-popular Mario Kart Tour has just released its latest update. It's nothing compared to the giant 2.0 multiplayer update, but it does add some neat improvements and hints towards what's coming up next.

First up, the Team Game rule and Room Code feature have both been added to multiplayer. Support for Expert Challenges has been implemented, and these are set to become available as part of future tours.

Let's welcome Monty Mole's official debut as a playable driver for the first time in the Mario Kart series! This tricky burrower was tired of waiting for action to come along and has hit the track in search of racing glory in #MarioKartTour. pic.twitter.com/wSOyqZCnmK — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) May 13, 2020

On top of that, support for the upcoming Coins Aplenty event arrives with the new update. Much like the Expert Challenges, we'll see the event in future tours.

The patch notes, first spotted by Touch Arcade, are viewable over on the game's store pages. In other MK Tour news, the latest playable driver is the "tricky burrower" Monty Mole.

You might have already heard that there's a new karting game on the block, Nexon's KartRider Rush+. It launched earlier this week with many of the features that MK Tour lacked for months after release. Rush+ might not have Mario, Luigi, or Princess Peach, but it does offer one of the most comprehensive karting experiences available on mobile. I'd say you should check it out if you haven't already. Links: App Store, Google Play.

And for those looking to jump into Mario Kart Tour, you'll find it available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.