Following the start of the Blissful Bonanza yesterday another update has arrived in Pasio. DeNA has added a new Sync Pair to Pokemon Masters alongside kicking off a Login Rally and another type-specific training event.

The new Sync Pair will be Wally & Gallade who will be a 5-star duo. As with all recently added Sync Pairs, their Sync Grid will already be expanded on release and they will have a Spotlight Scout with an increased chance of receiving the pair that will run from today until May 28th.

Gallade will be a physical strike Pokemon with Fighting-type attacks. He will also have access to Dire Hit for increasing his critical-hit rate and another called Here I Come! that raises both Gallade's Attack, Special Attack and Accuracy.

Sticking with the Fighting-Type theme, that will also be the latest type for the training event, which will run until May 28th. This will see players completing various battles against Pokemon weak to Fighting moves and will grant Pokemon of that type additional experience.

Winning these battles will net players Fighting Vouchers which can be exchanged for various items or to increase Korrina & Lucario's Sync Move strength. This pair has also had their Sync Pair expanded in this update. There will also be missions you can complete related to this event that will net players a mixture of Vouchers, Gems and Co-op Sync Orbs.

Finally, there will also be a new login rally that will take place from today until May 29th. It's called the Sync Pair Support Log-In Bonus and is very straightforward. Each day players will be given 150 Gems for a grand total of 2100 over the two weeks.

Pokemon Masters is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.