You might remember that thatgamecompany kicked off its wildfire relief efforts last month on Earth Day, April 22nd. It collaborated with global charity One Tree Planted to plant a tree in regions affected by the raging wildfires, with the total number of trees being decided based on the number of in-game Earth Day capes purchased. The event was seemingly a tremendous success, and the final results are soon set to be shared.

Now, the developer is partnering with Doctors Without Borders and the popular #PlayTogetherApart initiative for the coming months. First off, you can support the pandemic relief efforts by purchasing the Healing Pack. This offers 75 regular Candles and a neat flower head accessory that you can check out in the screenshot below.

The pack will be priced at $19.99, and it'll go on sale this coming Monday, May 18th. Know that 100% of the revenue generated by sales will go to Doctors Without Borders, aiding the charity in its fight against COVID-19.

But that's not all. Starting from Monday, every Heart or Gift of Light sent to a friend will be doubled. The Days of Healing Double Heart event, as it's known, will run from the 18th through to the 25th, giving you a week to get involved and reap the benefits.

Dann reviewed Sky: Children of the Light at launch back in July of last year and was bowled over by its captivating world and impressive multiplayer elements. Since then, it's only improved, with regular content drops fleshing out the experience. While it was originally only available on iOS, it's since launched for Android, and there's even a Switch port in the works.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about for yourself, you'll find Sky: Children of the Light available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.