At the end of March, Feral Interactive announced that they would be testing the possibility of bringing multiplayer to their popular iOS port of GRID Autosport. That appears to be creeping ever closer as now they are testing crossplay with Android devices in open beta.

To take part in the beta on iOS you'll need to download the TestFlight app and use the sign-up link. For Android users there are far fewer steps involved, simply download Grid Autosport – Online Multiplayer Test from Google Play.

Multiplayer testing for GRID Autosport is now available on Android, including cross-platform play with iOS testers. To sign up, download the free app from the Google Play Store: https://t.co/yIwpPMn53V On iOS, sign up via the Testflight app: https://t.co/fGq0lDiqBi pic.twitter.com/1bk23kqt7S — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) May 13, 2020

Apple users will need to have a phone that has iOS 10 or later to take part whilst Android users will need a device that is running Android 9.0 or later. A list of specific Android phones the game should run on can be found below:

• Google Pixel 2

• Google Pixel 2 XL

• Google Pixel 3

• Google Pixel 3 XL

• Google Pixel 4

• Google Pixel 4 XL

• HTC U12+

• Huawei Honor 10

• Huawei Mate 20

• LG V30+

• Motorola Moto Z2 Force

• Nokia 8

• OnePlus 5T

• OnePlus 6T

• OnePlus 7

• Razer Phone

• Samsung Galaxy S8

• Samsung Galaxy Note8

• Samsung Galaxy S9

• Samsung Galaxy Note9

• Samsung Galaxy S10

• Samsung Galaxy S10+

• Samsung Galaxy S10e

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

• Sony Xperia 1

• Sony Xperia XZ1

• Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

• Xiaomi Mi 6

• Xiaomi Mi 9

• Xiaomi Pocophone F1

If you're not so interested in playing the multiplayer beta but would like to play Grid Autosport, it is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 with further in-app purchases available that unlock various tracks, texture packs and cars.