High Rise - A Puzzle Cityscape is an upcoming match-three merge game from smpl Games. It aims to be a 3D spin on the established match-three formula and will also add in some merge mechanics too. It's heading for both iOS and Android on 16th May.

It's a deliberately straightforward game. You'll combine cubes of the same colour and once you've matched enough of them they'll morph from their former cube-like state into a more detailed looking building. You can see how it works in the videos below.

Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

It also plays out in 3D, unlike many other match-three games that are currently available. This means that you'll have to move the camera around your mini city on occasion to get a better look at the colours you can match up. It certainly looks very stylish.

Blocks of the same colour and height will merge together and grow. However, a block must be touching the same number of blocks it is high to grow further. For instance, if you have a yellow tower that's 3 blocks high it must be touching 3 other yellow cubes. These are the basics too, you can expect them the game to become more complex as you progress further with your building.

Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

It's intended to be a fairly relaxing experience, as you can hear through the ambient style they've adopted with High Rise's soundtrack. I can definitely see there being a good mixture of satisfaction and Zen with watching your miniature cities going from having a few blocks to several skyscrapers.

High Rise will be available on the App Store and Google Play on Saturday 16th May. It will be a free-to-play game with a single $1 in-app purchase that will remove ads.

Looking for other great match-3 games? Here are 10 of the best available right now for iPhone and iPad