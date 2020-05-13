The Draw a Stickman series is one of the most creative, consistently fun collections of adventure-puzzlers on mobile. And its latest entry, Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3, might just be the biggest and best yet, offering all the creative puzzling of its predecessors while upgrading the core experience across the board.

The game recently launched for iOS and Android, so we thought now would be a good time to let you know why you should be giving this one a go. So, without further ado, here are 3 great reasons to play Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3.

To rebuild Stickville, the game's hub world

Before you begin your adventure, you'll first have to design your very own stickman hero using the game's intuitive drawing tools. You can be as precise and detailed as you like.

Once that's done and you're happy with how you're looking, something terrible happens: a big chunk of your town, Stickville, is swallowed up by a massive chasm. Worse still, all of the townsfolk have fallen down into goodness knows where, and everything is now either falling apart or on fire.

The time has come to once again don your hero hat and head out to save your friends, gather up the missing pencils, and return Stickville to its former glory. What could be the cause of all this, you ask? The spread of Corrupted Ink…

Thankfully, you'll stumble upon an adventurer who seems to know a surprising amount about the recent goings on. It's all very mysterious.

To see its world

The game's episodes are split into distinct Books. Right now, you can venture through Book 1: Tree of Life, which extends across three worlds, each containing three levels. Future books could well see the inclusion of new enemies, bigger bosses, and more.

All of these open, secret-filled worlds offer their own unique environments to explore, including dusty canyon cliffs, dense jungles, and ancient temples. As you might expect, they also house their own puzzles to solve and enemies to best. This helps to keep the experience fresh and exciting, weaving a grand adventure with plenty of surprises along the way.

To become an expert explorer

The levels here are more open and interesting to traverse than ever before, allowing you to explore both horizontally and vertically – a first for the series. You might, for example, be challenged to climb vines to scale a high wall, bounce along the tops of mushrooms to land on a hard-to-reach area, or manipulate moving platforms to uncover secrets and hidden areas.

And you'll definitely want to explore all of the game's nooks and crannies, as you'll be heavily rewarded for your efforts at every turn, not least with impressive 3-star ratings. There are treasure chests tucked away everywhere, and they can contain tons of useful rewards, including blueprints that provide drawing templates for those in need of some creative inspiration. Then there's Ink, an all-new collectable resource that you can use to rebuild Stickville and complete missions for the friendly townsfolk.

Basically, it's a must-play title for long-time fans of the series or those looking for a creative, consistently enjoyable puzzler with a ton of personality and fun content to enjoy. You'll find Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3 available for download now as a free-to-play title from both Google Play and the App Store.