The global version of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius first launched near the end of March, and since then, it's amassed over 4 million downloads across the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon App Store.

If you're yet to give it a go, this one's a spiritual successor to Final Fantasy Tactics that takes place on Ardra, a continent on the brink of all-out war. You'll follow twin princes Mont and Sterne as they grow into master tacticians and fight to turn the tide of war before it's too late.

In celebration of the game hitting 4 million downloads, Square Enix has now released an animated trailer featuring the vocals of popular Japanese singer Raychell. Her new song, All for Love, plays out over the anime action. The trailer, alongside an alternative version with Japanese vocals, will arrive in-game early next month.

And in celebration of the trailer's release, the rather longwinded "WOTV FFBE Animated Trailer 'ALL for Love' Campaign" is now underway. This limited-time event asks that you watch and interact with the trailer over on Facebook in order to earn up to 2,000 Visiore, one of the in-game currencies. At the time of writing, the post is sitting on 3.4k reactions, 1.1k comments, and 1.3k shares. Here's a handy link.

Just last month, WOTV FFBE (god, that name) launched a collaboration event with its biggest inspiration, Final Fantasy Tactics. This saw the arrival of beloved Tactics characters, Ramza and Orlandeau.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is now available for download as a free-to-play title from over on the App Store and Google Play. It's probably worth a go for Tactics fans, but know that it does employ gacha mechanics.