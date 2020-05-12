Niantic has announced the next Pokemon Go Community day will take place on 24th May from 10 am to 5 pm local time. This follows the Abra Community Day that took place at the start of last month. This time around it will focus on the grass Pokemon Seedot.

During this event, you will unsurprisingly encounter more Seedot in the wild than usual. There will also be a chance that you'll run into a Shiny version of the Acorn Pokemon, which means you'll eventually be able to get a fetching burgundy coloured Shiftry. Beyond that, if you evolve a Nuzleaf during the event, or less than two hours after, that Shiftry will know Bullet Seed.

As with the Abra Community day, players will also be able to purchase a Special Research story called Seeing Double for $1 or your local equivalent. This will see players assisting Professor Willow in learning more about Seedot and its evolutions Nuzleaf and Shiftry. Completing this quest will net players three Incense, five Golden Razz Berries and more.

During the event, there will also be a few bonuses too. Players will receive 3x the usual catch experience whilst Incense activated during the event will last for 3 hours. Finally, a Buddy Pokemon that has reached the level of Great Buddy or higher will regularly fetch items such as Poke Balls throughout the day.

There will also be a one-time-purchase May Community Day bundle available from the shop too. This will contain an Elite Fast TM, 30 Ultra Balls, three Incense and three Lucky Eggs. However, there is currently no word on what this will cost but the Abra version was priced at 1,280 PokéCoins, so this will likely be a similar price.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.