Event: GDC 2018Genre: Management sim

Finish: Runner-up

What our judges had to say:

GDC 2018 saw an impressive lineup of pitches during our sixth trip to Silicon Valley. Among the entries included a very slick, esports management sim called Esports King, which would share runner-up honours spot with the extremely innovative, physics-based puzzler, Tiny-Bubbles.

Esports King was a real surprise hit for the show, earning kudos for its level of polish, seamless implementation and gameplay, and how it managed to take the best of elements of other management sims like Football Manager and make it relevant for gamers.

So what’s happened since?:

Exactly two years on, Esports King is inching ever closer to a global launch and was recently released on February 27th in South East Asia.

It’s currently enjoying a positive user score on Google Play and is proving to be the developer’s most successful game to date, receiving over 100,000 pre-registrations.

What’s next?:

Agate plans to address the feedback it’s currently receiving from players to bring further improvements to the game. The Indonesian developer has also expressed an interest in speaking with potential publishing partners to bring the game to a western audience.