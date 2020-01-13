Two genres that have really taken off in the last few years are battle royale and auto chess. Ubisoft is looking to combine those two ideas with their upcoming title Might and Magic: Chess Royale, which will be available for both iOS and Android on January 30th.

Set in the Might & Magic universe, players will start the game by creating a team of Units and Heroes that they'll recognise if they're fans of that series. Before that though, you'll want to use the Scouting Phase to see what the most commonly used composition among your opponents is and then adjust your strategy accordingly.

From there they'll go on to battle 99 other players in what is essentially a real-time 10-minute knockout tournament. As you survive each round, you'll have to decide how to spend any Gold you've earned, being ready to adapt as the game progresses. If you manage to be the last person standing, you'll climb up the ranked ladders.

Ubisoft is very keen to push the idea of a constantly shifting metagame and it seems they'll be on hand to try and actively influence this. There will be a daily rotating Spell pool that players can use to try and gain an advantage over their foes. Depending on how impactful this spell can be, this has the potential to change how the game is played on a regular basis. Alternatively, it could end up being something no one uses.

It's certainly an intriguing concept. The promise of short 10-minute games is a perfect fit for mobile, and if Ubisoft can deliver on the constantly changing meta they're aiming for, it could remain a consistently fresh-feeling game for quite some time. It's not an easy feat to achieve, however.

Might and Magic: Chess Royale will be available on the App Store and Google Play on January 30th. For more information, you can head over to the game's official site. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.