Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle is the latest anime game to hit mobile, and fans of the series will be overjoyed to see Mob, Reigen, Ritsu, Dimple, and the rest of the beloved characters make their debut on your mobile phone.

Psychic Battle is, like many other anime games on mobile, a turn-based gacha RPG which means the game comes with caveats. You can't make a gacha RPG without introducing some pretty hefty microtransactions, and you must wonder how much that impacts the design of the game.

But it's always possible to ignore those issues and press on, as long as the game is presented well, makes you fond of the characters and the story, and most importantly, enjoy playing through everything. Does this game do all of that? Well, that is the main question.

Here we'll be listing out the good and bad factors of Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle, and naturally, if you're not a Mob Psycho 100 fan, you should instantly rush out to watch it right now. You can do so on Crunchyroll. I'll take my cheque now, thank you.

Without further rambling, read on for the good and bad of Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle.

The Good

Graphics

The game has good visuals, it can't be doubted. Battles and story segments take place in full 3D environments that you can walk around, just a little, and each of them is taken from the anime series.

This results in a very familiar setting for fans of the series, and a new way to embrace all of that. But also, some of the special attacks in battle look incredibly striking. It isn't quite as animated and bouncy as the anime series appears to be, but that was going to be a very tall order indeed.

Story

The game replays the story that you watch in the anime series, which is of course, much the same of that seen in the manga series, just with a slightly smoother artstyle (sorry ONE, no disrespect).

As mentioned, it has lovely 3D environments, but it also has full voice acting from the original Japanese voice cast, which give every scene the liveliness it requires to not become boring. Reigen's voice actor always brightens up a room.

Characters

Mob, Reigen, Dimple, Teruki, Ritsu… I love these good boys. They are very sweet and precious. Mob? He's baby. Protect him.

The boys are all here, and even many of the non-ESPer characters from the series are present, just for the sake of thickening out the cast, and that's wonderful. I love them and want to collect them. Thanks.

Battles

All of the battles are beautifully animated, and the attacks just look spectacular. Awesome. But not only that, there's the depth and tactics you would actually expect from a full turn-based battle system.

You can combine a team of ESPers which are specifically tooled for attack, defense, support, and healing positions, and building and strengthening that team feels as rewarding as ever.

The Bad

Gacha

Getting new characters is a hassle. Many gacha games are fairly generous with premium currency and items to pull new characters early on in the game, but this game just is not. Bad for those who like to re-roll their free currency until they get lucky.

But it doesn't get much more friendly, either. In a short period of time, I've already pulled multiple R-rank character duplicates several times each, which just feels pointless. A big shame.

Cluttered menus

The main menu has so much to look at it's dizzying. Free to play gacha games do this quite often, but it is blinding here.

Multiple things to spend premium currency on, tasks, targets, challenge, event challenges, achievements, log-in bonuses, teams, summons, and so much more… It's dizzying and I initially, genuinely, didn't know how to just play the main story. I needed to scan each icon slowly. Why do this to me?

Min-maxing

When you get far enough in the game, this will end up being all you do. Collecting items for the tiniest of buffs to your power, tweaking loadouts for the most minute boosts to strength to benefit your team. And it's tiring.

Spending hours grinding and collecting items just to get through a single story battle is exhausting and I don't want to do it ever again, honestly. This game is lucky I love Mob so much.

Repetition

And this feeds into the last point: repetition. Whether it's in battles, grinding, or even moving through the story mode, things just become the same over, and over, and over.

Gosh, this is such a shame. Just a bit more variety in the way the gameplayed out, and this would be incredible. Could be, incredible. But as of right now, too many battles of the same things playing out over and over have ruined my enjoyment. Fingers crossed for the next Mob Psycho 100 game though, eh?