Two fairly noteworthy updates have arrived in Pokemon Go today. The first is the addition of several new Pokemon from the Unova region whilst the second is the introduction of a new feature called Trade Evolution. This new mechanic will retroactively affect some existing Pokemon alongside the new Unova arrivals.

Trading to evolve Pokemon has long been a feature in the main series games and those that will be affected by this in Pokemon Go mirror those from the core titles. Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler and Haunter are a few of the existing Go Pokemon eligible for Trade Evolution whilst Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast and Shelmet are the Unova additions that will benefit from it.

You'll still be able to evolve them using Candy the old fashioned way but if you opt to trade them then the cost is reduced. In some cases this will be reduced to zero, meaning you'll be able to get, say, a Machamp for yourself simply by trading it.

Alongside the new Trade Evolutions, we'll see some other Pokemon from the Unova region make their way into the game. Players will start to see Roggenrola, Tympola, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik and Shelmet appearing in the wild. You'll also be able to hatch Timburr, Archen, Tirtouga and Axew from 10km eggs.

There will also be a few extra additions that will be limited by region, something that Pokemon Go fans have been irked by since the game's initial release. Throh will only be found in North America, South America and Africa whilst his fighting pal Sawk will appear throughout Europe, Asia and Australia.

Beyond that, Sigilyph will stick to Egypt and Greece whilst Maractus will hang out in Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Carribean and South America. Finally, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin will appear in the Eastern and Western Hemisphere respectively.

Pokemon Go is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.