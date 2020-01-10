I reckon most mobile racing fans probably know of and have perhaps played Playrise Digital's Table Top Racing in one of its several forms. Launched all the way back in 2014, it's a fast-paced arcade battle-racer that sees you careening around little courses in miniaturized vehicles.

The World Tour edition adds a number of mobile-friendly features, making it an upgraded version of last year's Switch port. First off, the game runs at a smooth 60fps on "all modern devices". It's also compatible with Android TV controllers, and those with iOS 13+ devices have the option to use any MFi controllers, a DualShock 4, or a Microsoft Xbox One controller.

Crossplay is supported between Android, Android TV, iOS, and Apple TV 4K, which is great news. You'll also be able to play offline or online with a buddy in two-player horizontal or vertical split-screen couch battles.

Clearly it's the most feature-rich version of Table Top Racing to date, which was already a sizable racer at launch. In this version, there are 16 distinct cars to upgrade and modify, 32 challenging tracks to master, and over 180 events to work your way through. If you're yet to give it a go, this is clearly the version to get.

Harry reviewed the original iOS version at launch in 2014, saying "while it may lack the depth of some other racers on the App Store, Table Top Racing has enough gusto and playability to make it a winner", before awarding it a bronze rating.

Then in early 2019, Jon reviewed the Nintendo Switch 'Nitro Edition', calling it "a fully-featured arcade racer with a genuinely meaty single player campaign" that "nonetheless lacks a cutting edge where it matters - on the track".

Table Top Racing: World Tour is now available as a premium title from over on Google Play.