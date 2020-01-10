Mario Kart Tour's 9th tour is fast approaching, getting ready to kick off straight after the second part of the New Year's Tour. The Ice Tour is set to begin next Tuesday, January 14th, and we've now got a teaser for two of the new racers.

2020 is off to a blazing start with the New Year's Tour, but it's still cold out there... Keep those snow tires spinning and fire up your defrosters for the Ice Tour, starting Jan. 14, 10 PM PT! Here's a peek at new drivers who are ready for the winter wonderland! #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/uuqJKnh4zQ — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) 10 January 2020

The tweet above went out on the game's official Twitter account earlier today. As pointed out by countless commenters on the post, it shows what looks like another variant of Peach and what is quite clearly Luigi or Mario in the penguin suit from New Super Mario Bros. Wii and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Even if the secret racers have already been unveiled, a new tour is always quite exciting. In the meantime, you could get involved in the second part of the New Year's Tour. And don't forget we've got over 20,000 friend codes if you need a few extra pals.