Back in October last year, Netmarble announced they would be bringing a team of four completely original characters to Marvel Future Fight. Now, the Warriors of the Sky are available in the game with the latest update which also brings a few other changes.

This new batch of superheroes is made up of Blue Dragon, War Tiger, Sun Bird and Shadow Shell. They each have their own powers and backstories for players to explore, which we covered when the Warriors of the Sky were announced.

A new system has also been introduced to Future Fight that's called Potential Awaken. As the name somewhat implies, this will allow players to gain new active skills for various heroes. It doesn't appear that they will all be capable of doing those but those that can have growth conditions you must meet before being able to get an extra active skill.

There are also a few smaller, less in-depth updates too. For instance, Crescent can now be upgraded to Tier-3 so you can unlock new skills for her. Additionally, the Realising Potential feature has been unlocked for the Warriors of the Sky as well as Songbird, White Tiger, Wiccan, Hulking and Squirrel Girl. On the costume front, a whole new set of outfits are now available for four different heroes. This includes Captain American – both Steve and Sharon, Iron Man and Black Widow.

Marvel Future Fight is four years old now and in that time has created a player base of over 100 million, so it's certainly doing pretty well for itself. It'll be interesting to see if it can maintain that player base with Realm of Champions and Super War also making use of the Marvel name. Though I assume ardent Marvel fans are happy to at least try them all.

Marvel Future Fight is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.